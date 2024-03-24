Arvind Kejriwal issues first government order from ED custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday issued the first order related to the Delhi Government, from ED custody.

Through a note, he issued an order for the Water Department. Minister of Education Atishi is scheduled to hold a press conference today regarding the same, ANI quoted sources as saying.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party leaders asserted that their jailed supremo will run office from prison.

"It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail," Bhagwant Mann told PTI videos in an interview when asked about the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP chief by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and how he will run his government if he is sent to judicial custody.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on Friday, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

With PTI inputs