Jamia Millia Islamia students protest against CAA, withdrawal of cases against protesters

New Delhi: Students' groups at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday protested against the implementation of CAA and demanded the Centre to withdraw it.

Addressing a press conference near one of the gates of the varsity, the protesting students pressed for repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and release all students who were booked in the anti-CAA protest nearly four years ago.

They also demanded withdrawal of the cases against the students.