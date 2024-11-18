Kailash Gahlot joins BJP day after quitting AAP

<p>Former AAP leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined BJP on Monday a day after quitting AAP, citing "grave challenges" faced by them following "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies. Visuals showed him arriving at the BJP office in Delhi.</p>.<p>Reacting to this news, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "He is free, he can go wherever he wants...." </p>.<p>AAP on Sunday, said Gahlot had no option but to join the saffron party as he was facing a series of investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department.</p>.<p>Meanwhile BJP had said that the Aam Aadmi Prty has undergone "political conversion" to become "khas" (privileged). Every person who left the party was "disillusioned because the Aam Aadmi Party has now become a party only for Arvind Kejriwal. It has become the Arvind Aadmi Party," the BJP leader said.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI and DHNS Inputs)</em></p>