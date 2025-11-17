<p>New Delhi: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Monday met Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> here on Monday and raised a number of state pending issues with the Centre including early release of funds under the National Disaster Response (NDRF).</p><p>The CM along with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda met the PM and submitted a number of memorandum and sought his intervention.</p><p>Emerging out of the meeting, the CM told media persons that the PM positively responded to the state pleas and assured to address all the issues raised in the meeting at the earliest.</p>.Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, no discussion on Karnataka politics.<p>The CM said that the state has sought Rs 2,136 crore calamity relief from the Centre under the NDRF to take up relief works due to damage caused during this year's monsoon in many districts.</p><p>The CM also brought to the PM notice about accumulated dues of Rs 13,000 crore from the Centre for implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped water connection to every household.</p><p>He said in the current fiscal (2025-26) no money was released by the Centre though Karnataka already released Rs 1,500 from its own kitty to avoid stopping of works. The bills worth Rs 1700 crore pending with another Rs 2,600 in the pipeline, the memorandum submitted by the CM said.</p><p>Insisting the PM to find out permanent solutions to sugarcane growing farmers, the CM urged the immediate revision of the "frozen" Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugar, an assured offtake of ethanol from Karnataka's sugar mills and a central notification empowering states to fix harvesting and transport costs.</p>.Cabinet reshuffle CM Siddaramaiah's prerogative, says D K Suresh.<p>The CM also requested the PM to grant pending clearances for key drinking water projects Mekedatu and Mahadayi.</p><p>He also sought the PM intervention to get early clearances from the Central Water Commission for these two projects.</p><p>He also urged the PM to direct the Jal Shakti Ministry for early notification of the Krishna Tribunal Dispute Tribunal final award and release central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget to the Upper Bhadra project. The CM also requested the PM to set up AIIMS at Raichur district at the earliest.</p>