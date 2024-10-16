Home
Kejriwal calls for electing Dalit mayor immediately in Delhi mayoral polls

He alleged that the elections have been pending due to a 'conspiracy' of the opposition BJP to deprive the Scheduled Caste community of its rights.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 14:02 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 14:02 IST
