Kejriwal leaves for 10-day Vipassana session; to skip ED questioning

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on December 21, left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday, officials said.

The ED on Monday issued fresh summons to the Delhi chief minister for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, officials said.

He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, they added.