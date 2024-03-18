JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Kejriwal skips 9th ED summons, AAP questions body's repeated actions

He was issued the summons by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 03:59 IST

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal has skipped the ninth ED summons issued to him, news agency ANI reported.

The party asked why summons are being issued 'again and again' and also termed it 'illegal'.

"When there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again? ED summons are illegal", the party said.

He was issued a summons by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case.

More to follow...

(Published 18 March 2024, 03:59 IST)
India NewsDelhiArvind Kejriwal

