Kolkata rape-murder: Protesting doctors offer free 'OPD services' outside Health Ministry office

Dr. Prashasti said that females are scared while working. "We need a safety protection act so we can feel safe at the workplace, as nobody should have to feel what she went through while working. This brutality has left a mark on our hearts and minds. We need something to help us truly work again, or we cannot continue." The doctors' strike in the national capital over the rape and murder of a medic at a state-run hospital in Kolkata is now entering its second week.