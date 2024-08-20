LG Saxena directs 'surrendering of services' of IAS officer over his 'lackadaisical approach'

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed "surrendering of the services" of an IAS officer at the disposal of Department of Personnel and Training for repatriation to his parent cadre over his alleged "lackadaisical approach" in finalising a tripartite agreement.

In a communication to DDA Vice-chairman Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to LG Saxena said several meetings were held under Saxena over utilising drone surveys.

"I am writing to address a critical issue regarding utilising drone surveys to generate and analyse the data to determine the current status of the land, including encroachments, unauthorised constructions, change detection etc, which was discussed and deliberated in meetings chaired by the Lt Governor on June 6, August 2, and August 16," read the communication.