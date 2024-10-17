Man beaten over wages, dies at home in outer Delhi

<p>New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was found dead at his home hours after he was beaten over wages by a person who had contracted him for work in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Om Prakash was allegedly thrashed by a man early Wednesday, they said.</p>.<p>A team was rushed to his house after the local police received a call about a man lying unconscious around 2 pm.</p>.<p>His brother told police that Om Prakash had an argument with a man over some payment.</p>.<p>"Initial inquiry suggested that Prakash had worked for the accused about 20 days ago and had been demanding the remaining balance of his wages," an officer said.</p>.<p>After the fight, Om Prakash returned to his house and fell asleep, but didn't wake up.</p>.<p>"We are probing the exact cause of death and the body has been sent for postmortem," the officer said.</p>.<p>Police have booked the accused under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS and have begun a search for him.</p>