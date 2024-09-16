Man drowns while fishing in southwest Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man drowned when he went fishing with his acquaintances in a wetland in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Mukesh Ram's body was found floating in the Najafgarh area's wetland, they said.

The incident occurred on September 12, when Mukesh slipped and fell into deep waters while he went fishing with Tusleshwar, Monu and a child, police said.