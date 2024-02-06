JOIN US
delhi

Man found dead in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

According to police, some people in the area noticed the body with his throat slit and informed the police at around 6 am.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 05:16 IST

New Delhi: The body of a man was found with his throat slit in southwest Delhi’s Kusumpur Pahadi area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, some people in the area noticed the body and informed police at around 6 am.

Earlier, police had said that they found a beheaded body of a man.

A team from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim has been identified as Ashwini (35).

Some suspects have been rounded up. Multiple teams are working to nab the accused, the officer said.

(Published 06 February 2024, 05:16 IST)
