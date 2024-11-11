Man jumps off elevated metro station in east Delhi, dies

<p>New Delhi: A 23-year-old man died after jumping off an elevated platform at the Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station here on Monday, an official said.</p>.<p>The incident was reported at around 11 am, they said.</p>.<p>A team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving a distress call at the control room, police said.</p>.<p>"He was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in a PCR van,” the official said The victim, identified as Mayur Vihar -1 resident G Abhishek Rao died during treatment, the official said.</p>.<p>Rao's family has been informed. No suicide note was found at the scene, he said, adding that the family is being questioned to understand the possible reasons behind the step.</p>.<p>The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a statement confirmed the incident.</p>