Man jumps off elevated metro station in east Delhi, dies

No suicide note was found at the scene. The family is currently being questioned to understand the possible reasons behind the step.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:41 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 16:41 IST
India NewsDelhiSuicidemetro station

