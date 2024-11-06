Home
Man kills brother-in-law during Bhai Dooj celebration in Delhi, arrested

According to the police, the motive behind the murder was a business dispute between them.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 11:31 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 11:31 IST
