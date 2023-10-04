Manish Sisodia bail plea: ‘Why political party not made an accused,’ SC asks ED

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as to why the political party, which is alleged to be a beneficiary in the Delhi liquor policy scam, has not been made an accused in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The top court posed this query while hearing bail pleas of AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing charges of money laundering and corruption for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of a now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED and CBI, as far as PMLA is concerned, the whole case is that the money went to a political party and that the political party is still not an accused.

“How do you answer that? He is not the beneficiary; the political party is the beneficiary," the bench asked Raju.

The bench said that the question was put as this was not a point which Sisodia's lawyer had raised directly.

"If, according to you, the party is the beneficiary of the scam, why it has not been made an accused," the bench asked Raju.