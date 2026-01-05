Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Material suggests involvement of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in planning: Supreme Court in Delhi riots case

Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, for speeches made during anti-CAA protests. He was later arrested in the larger riots conspiracy case in August 2020. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtSharjeel ImamUmar Khalid

Follow us on :

Follow Us