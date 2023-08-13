Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

MCD to remove 'mini garbage mountains' under cleanliness campaign

The MCD has started a cleanliness campaign to clean all the 250 wards of the city, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi told a press conference.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 13:41 IST

Follow Us

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work towards removing 'mini garbage mountains' and beautifying those areas. 

The MCD has started a cleanliness campaign to clean all the 250 wards of the city, she told a press conference. 

Oberoi said that 'at some places, mini garbage mountains come up as people throw garbage there'. 'We will remove those mountains and beautify those areas,' she added.

She said that teams have been formed to survey areas and upload pictures on the MCD app, following which they will be cleaned.

'Under the BJP, Delhi got three garbage mountains in 15 years. Cleaning Delhi was one of the 10 guarantees of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today is the second day of the 'Ab Dilli Hogi Saaf' campaign,' the mayor said. 

Oberoi said the civic body's campaign will run through the year.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 August 2023, 13:41 IST)
India NewsDelhiMCDShelly OberoiGarbage

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT