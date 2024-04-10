Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from cabinet, quits AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday announced his resignation from Arvind Kejriwal government and AAP, alleging that the party has become "corrupt" and that it does not give adequate representation to Dalits or respect its MLAs and corporators from the community.
Anand (57), an MLA from Patel Nagar constituency in Central Delhi, said that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the party.
"AAP came with a promise to change politics. But what has happened is that the leader changed. The party was the outcome of an anti-corruption movement but it has fallen into corruption. I don't want my name to be linked to that," he made the surprise announcement at a hurriedly called press conference.
He alleged that there are no Dalits in its top leadership and when recruitments were made recently for highly-paid jobs, not a single Dalit was recruited. "I feel I am being trapped. Yesterday, the Delhi High Court has categorically said that there is wrongdoing. There is something wrong," he said.
His resignation came on a day AAP announced to observe April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar as 'Save Democracy, Remove Dictatorship Day'. AAP had also fielded a sitting MLA Kuldeep Kumar as its candidate from general seat East Delhi.
In November last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at his residence following allegations of false declarations with respect to the import of goods to evade customs duty of around Rs 7 crore.
(Published 10 April 2024, 11:09 IST)