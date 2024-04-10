Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from cabinet, quits AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday announced his resignation from Arvind Kejriwal government and AAP, alleging that the party has become "corrupt" and that it does not give adequate representation to Dalits or respect its MLAs and corporators from the community.

Anand (57), an MLA from Patel Nagar constituency in Central Delhi, said that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the party.

"AAP came with a promise to change politics. But what has happened is that the leader changed. The party was the outcome of an anti-corruption movement but it has fallen into corruption. I don't want my name to be linked to that," he made the surprise announcement at a hurriedly called press conference.