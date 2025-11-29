Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Mother of pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by 'suicide' accuses in-laws of cruelty

The complainant claimed she advised her daughter to stay calm. Later the same day, she tried calling Deepti around 11.30 am but received no response.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 17:00 IST
India NewsCrimeSuicidepan masaladaughter-in-law

Follow us on :

Follow Us