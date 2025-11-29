<p>New Delhi: The mother of Deepti Chaurasia, the daughter-in-law of a pan masala baron who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Vasant Vihar recently, has levelled serious allegations of harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws, and demanded that the case be probed from all angles, including by the CBI, police said on Saturday.</p><p>Based on the woman’s complaint, Delhi Police had on Friday registered an FIR against the husband and mother-in-law of Deepti (38), the daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand pan masala brand owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, days after she was found hanging at her southwest Delhi residence.</p><p>In her complaint, Deepti's mother alleged a long pattern of physical and mental cruelty by her daughter's husband and his family.</p><p>Deepti got married on December 2, 2010, and the alleged harassment started within months of the marriage, police quoted the complainant as saying.</p><p>Despite assurances that it will not be repeated, the harassment continued, she alleged.</p><p>The complainant also alleged that Deepti's mother-in-law mistreated her, defamed her in social circles, and excluded her from family functions.</p>.Daughter-in-Law of leading pan masala company owner dies by suicide in Delhi.<p>A few days before Deepti’s death, her son-in-law had travelled abroad, and the couple had arguments after he returned, she claimed.</p><p>On November 25, at around 7.30 am, Deepti reportedly spoke to her mother over the phone, mentioned the quarrel, and inquired about her father's health.</p><p>The complainant claimed she advised her daughter to stay calm. Later the same day, she tried calling Deepti around 11.30 am but received no response.</p><p>When she called Deepti's mother-in-law, she was told that her daughter had gone out.</p><p>She then contacted her husband, who allegedly told her that he was on his way home.</p><p>Around noon, the family received a call informing them that Deepti had been taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the complainant said.</p><p>According to police, Deepti was found hanging in a room of their Vasant Vihar house on Tuesday afternoon. Her husband rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.</p>