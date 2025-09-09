<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Municipal%20Corporation%20of%20Delhi">Municipal Corporation of Delhi</a> (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma has directed officials to set up stray dog feeding points in every ward of the city.</p>.<p>Three to four locations will be identified in each ward, in coordination with the local municipal councillor, where these feeding points will be set up, Sharma said.</p>.Enforce uniform rates across cremation grounds: Municipal Corporation of Delhi.<p>Officials have asked to submit an action report within a week on the move.</p>.<p>Sharma emphasised that the MCD is intensifying the sterilisation and vaccination drives at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city.</p>.Municipal Corporation of Delhi to hold Standing Committee elections on September 26.<p>The move came following the Supreme Court urging the MCD to act promptly to rein in the dog bite menace.</p>.<p>Sharma appealed to all councillors, residents, and voluntary organisations to cooperate in the initiative.</p>