delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to set up feeding point for stray dogs in every ward

A sub-committee has been working on related strategies to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of diseases, such as rabies.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 14:51 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 14:51 IST
stray dog

