NEET exam row: AAP to protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar

"Many irregularities have come to light in the NEET exam. The country will not tolerate such scams of the Modi government on the hard work and dreams of lakhs of children. Aam Aadmi Party will organize protests all over the country against this scam. Tomorrow on June 18 at 10 am, all the respected MPs, MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party will protest against the government at Jantar Mantar. On June 19, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest against the Modi government in all states across the country. Jai Hind!" Pathak said in a post on X in Hindi.