<p>New Delhi: Two men including a driver of an NGO who drew inspiration from a crime show have been arrested for the alleged theft of Rs 25 lakh from the organisation's office here, police said on Saturday.</p><p>The accused have been identified as Rajender Kumar (43), a resident of R.K Puram, and Rajesh Kumar (36) from Burari.</p><p>"Rajender, the driver of Odia Samaj Trust, was the mastermind. He allegedly drew inspiration from the TV show <em>Crime Patrol</em> to plan the burglary and roped in Rajesh as his accomplice," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in an official statement.</p><p>The incident came to light on September 23 when a PCR call was received regarding a break-in at the office at Aradhana Enclave in R K Puram. "The complainant, Executive Director J R Das, told police that cash was missing from an almirah that had been cut open. A case was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station," he added.</p><p>During the probe, police interrogated more than 40 suspects, examined technical surveillance, and reviewed multiple CCTV footages.</p><p>In CCTV analysis, the suspects were seen changing disguises using a cap, towel, or gloves before leaving the office in an auto-rickshaw.</p><p>The auto driver was traced and he revealed that he had dropped a suspect at Netaji Nagar, police said, adding that further CCTV tracking established Rajender's presence in the area.</p><p>On sustained interrogation, Rajender confessed to the crime and disclosed his accomplice's involvement.</p><p>Police later recovered Rs 14.50 lakh from Rajender's in-laws' house in Shahdara and Rs 9 lakh from Rajesh's residence in Burari.</p><p>Both the accused were produced before a court and remanded in two-day police custody for further investigation. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway, police added.</p>