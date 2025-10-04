Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

NGO staffer inspired by crime show robs Rs 25 lakh from office in Delhi; two arrested

The incident came to light on September 23 when a PCR call was received regarding a break-in at the office at Aradhana Enclave in R K Puram.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 09:37 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimerobbery

Follow us on :

Follow Us