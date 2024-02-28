JOIN US
Nigerian among 2 burnt to death in mysterious circumstances in north Delhi

Last Updated 28 February 2024, 03:20 IST

New Delhi: Two people, including a Nigerian national, were burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in a house in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

One of them was identified as Christian Ifeanyichukwu, a resident of Nigeria but the other deceased is yet to be identified, police said.

They were admitted to AIIMS by a group of people, who stated to be their friends, on February 23. But they fled after leaving them in the hospital, a police officer said.

Both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the hospital.

India NewsDelhiCrime

