No alliance with AAP in future: Delhi Congress

"The common refrain at the meeting was that the party need to mount aggressive campaigns against the BJP and the AAP governments and expose their lies, falsehood, inaction and incompetence in tackling the major issues affecting the people like water shortage, power crisis, waterlogging, pollution and corruption at all levels. One of the suggestions received at the meeting was to hold protests to highlight local issues, which will make a big impact among the local people towards the Congress," the statement said.