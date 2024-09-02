Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

No water supply in parts of Delhi due to leakage

The affected areas include Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar, Rajinder Nagar, NDMC, Ashok Vihar, Tri Nagar, Cantonment area, Lawrance Road and the adjoining areas, the statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 08:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: There will be no water supply or water supply at very low pressure during the morning hours in parts of Delhi on Monday due to water leakage at Kamla Market, an official statement of the Delhi Jal Board said.

"The shutdown of Wazirabad WTP Phase-II and Chandrawal WTP is to be done upto 12:30 am on September 2 to attend the leakage at Kamla Market on Asaf Ali Road," the statement said.

There will be water supply at low pressure or no water supply during morning supply hours on September 2 in some areas, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

The affected areas include Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar, Rajinder Nagar, NDMC, Ashok Vihar, Tri Nagar, Cantonment area, Lawrance Road and the adjoining areas, the statement said.

According to the statement, water tankers can be requested from concerned water emergencies or Central Control Room.

"Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted," the DJB said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2024, 08:08 IST
India NewsDelhiwater

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT