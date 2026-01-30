<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A day after his talks with AICC leadership, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor turned up at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and reaffirmed his Congress loyalty and support to Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>While Tharoor said that he had no plans to leave the party, Congress legislature party leader in Kerala V D Satheesan said that Tharoor was an important leader of the party and he would be actively participating in the campaign across the state in the coming Assembly elections.</p>.Rahul Gandhi 'sincere leader', 'strong voice' against communalism: Shashi Tharoor.<p>"I'm not going anywhere. It was the media that gave such reports. On key international issues I prefer to speak about the nation rather than politics. I never spoke against Rahul Gandhi. Rahul is a very sincere person. He raises his voice strongly on many issues like communalism," Tharoor told reporters.</p><p>Tharoor turned up at the KPCC headquarters to attend the Martyrs' day observation.</p><p>Satheesan said that there were no issues between Tharoor and Congress leaders. "Tharoor is an important person with a global profile. He'll actively campaign for the party across the state," he said.</p>.We are all on the same page: Shashi Tharoor after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>Tharoor was reportedly upset after being neglected by Rahul Gandhi during an event in Kochi recently. He also kept off from a meeting of Congress Kerala leaders in Delhi. Subsequently there were reports that discussions on Tharoor's entry to CPI(M) were going on.</p><p>On Thursday Tharoor held a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi where he reportedly shared his grievances and got a positive response from the leadership.</p>