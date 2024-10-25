Home
Noida man booked for putting Dawood Ibrahim’s picture on social media profile

Phase-1 police station in-charge Amit Bhadana said sub-inspector Rahul Pratap Singh got information that Junaid alias Rehan, a resident of Sector-9, has put a photo of Ibrahim on his X account.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 17:01 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 17:01 IST
