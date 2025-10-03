Nomadic SC groups protest in Delhi; delegation meets AICC leaders

<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of leaders of 59 ‘most backward’ nomadic Scheduled Caste (SC) communities from Karnataka on Thursday placed their demand for 1% separate reservation before Congress leaders in New Delhi, declaring that they won’t leave Delhi until a “concrete decision” is undertaken.</p>.<p>The leaders of nomadic SC communities met All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Abhishek Dutt and discussed their demands with him.</p>.<p>“...Today, our National President Mallikarjun Kharge is in the hospital, Rahul Gandhi is abroad, and due to Durga Puja, many senior leaders are in their constituencies. Hence, it is difficult for us to give a concrete decision immediately. But we stand with you, and we will certainly work towards a solution. We only request a little time to decide the process. Once Rahul Gandhi returns, we will arrange a direct meeting with him,” a press note by the Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities of Karnataka quoted Dutt as having said.</p>.<p>According to A S Prabhakar, a professor of tribal studies, the discussion with the Congress top brass may take around 6-10 days.</p>.<p>Earlier, hundreds of artists from the nomadic SC communities sported performative dresses indicative of their traditional professions and protested at the Jantar Mantar.</p>.SC ends environment cess exemption for essential goods carriers entering Delhi.<p>“During the demonstration in front of the Congress office, a few BJP miscreants attempted to disrupt the struggle by raising unacceptable slogans to portray it as a BJP vs Congress fight. The Confederation strongly condemns this...” the press note added.</p>.<p>The 59 nomadic, semi-nomadic and highly sensitive SC communities have been protesting since August 19, when the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Cabinet adopted the 6-6-5 formula for internal reservation, clubbing the ‘less backward’ Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities with the ‘most backward’ 59 communities.</p>