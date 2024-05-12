One lakh commuters challaned for pollution certificate violations in 4 months: Delhi traffic police

New Delhi: A total of 101,164 instances of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) violations were recorded in the first four months of 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday.

This is 30 per cent higher than the violations recorded last year, which stood at 78,169 challans, during the same period— between January 1 and April 30, official data of the Delhi Traffic Police revealed.

"We have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Model Town, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh and Tilak Nagar, among others, with the highest number of challans issued in 2024," a senior police officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The officer said the spike in the violation also highlights the persistent challenge of vehicular pollution in the city, which is notorious for its alarming levels of air pollution.