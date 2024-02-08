One dies after portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri Metro Station collapses

New Delhi: A 53-year-old man died on Thursday when a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, police said.

The man was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated station platform.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar by police, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony of nearby Karawal Nagar area.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suspended two officials over the incident, PTI reported. It has also announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received minor injuries, an official statement stated.

According to police, four more people sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden. Two motor cycles and two scooters were damaged in the collapse.

The incident took place at 11 am when a boundary wall (Eastern side) of the elevated platform and part of a slab fell on the road below, according to a police officer. Some portion of the slab is still hanging.