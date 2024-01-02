Priyanka slams PM Modi over Manipur crisis, asks govt to take concrete steps for peace

New Delhi: A day after four people were gunned down in Manipur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation there and urged the government to take 'concrete steps' for stability and peace by talking to all stakeholders in the northeastern state.

Four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants in minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district.