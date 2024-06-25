Protests grip Delhi's Mangolpuri after mosque demolished in anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi: Protests erupted in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, where portions of a mosque were demolished due to alleged encroachment, amid heavy police deployment, officials said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which carried out the drive.

According to a police official, the MCD, along with the local police and a company of paramilitary personnel, reached the Y block of Mangolpuri in the morning to demolish illegal encroachment at the mosque.

As the demolition drive started at 6 am, locals gathered at the spot and started protesting, the officer said.