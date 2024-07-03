PWD minister Atishi inspects centralised monsoon control room in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi PWD minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected the centralised monsoon control room, which keeps eye on severely waterlogged areas of city through CCTV, at the department's headquarters, a statement said.

Demonstrating hands-on leadership, Atishi personally monitored and cross-checked today's water logging complaints with the control room data, it said.

She tracked the deployment of maintenance vehicles across the city via GPS, ensuring a proactive response to the monsoon challenges, the statement said.