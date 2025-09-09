Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Ramdev's remarks on allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police has filed closure report, Centre tells Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the complaints against Ramdev appeared to have been "sponsored" by some interested groups.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 09:15 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChhattisgarhRamdevAllopathy

Follow us on :

Follow Us