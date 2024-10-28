Home
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament light up in red to raise awareness about dyslexia

The illumination marked the nation-wide 'Act4Dyslexia campaign' aimed at raising awareness about learning disabilities, which are estimated to affect 20 per cent of India’s population.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 12:54 IST

Credit: X/UNinIndia

