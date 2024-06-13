Respite from heat: IMD predicts light rain in Delhi on June 14

New Delhi: The IMD has forecast light rain in Delhi on Friday, potentially offering respite from the scorching heat beating down on the national capital.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker of the city, was 4.9 notches above normal at 44.8 degrees Celsius.

The Najafgarh weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.