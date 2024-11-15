Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Retired Delhi engineer cheated of Rs 10 crore via 'digital arrest'

Police managed to freeze Rs 60 lakh as the money was further distributed in several bank accounts.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 21:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 21:27 IST
DelhiCrimecybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us