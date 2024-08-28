Home
Santosh Ojha appointed chief of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha

According to Ojha's appointment letter issued by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, he was made the new president of the influential frontal organisation with immediate effect.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 02:39 IST

New Delhi: With Delhi assembly polls due early next year, the state unit of the BJP on Tuesday appointed Santosh Ojha as the president of its Purvanchal Morcha, the party said.

Incumbent Neeraj Tiwari has been named as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP media department. His appointment letter was issued by Sachdeva.

Published 28 August 2024, 02:39 IST
