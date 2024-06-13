Saurabh Bharadwaj directs third party audit of drain desilting by June 30

"It is with this intention that PWD and MCD were asked to provide the exhaustive list of all the drains, which have been desilted completely as on 10.06.2024, so that the random check can be done on the ground to verify the claims of Anbarasu and Gyanesh Bharti and their respective departments," the order stated.

It said that till date no such report was submitted to the office of urban development minister and cited a High Court direction for a third party audit of all such works from independent agencies.

"It is hereby directed that all the claims of the desilting by the agencies like PWD and MCD should be audited by third party independent agencies. It is also worth noting that these claims must be verified well before the monsoon arises in the city because once it rains in the city, the department will take excuse that the silt in the drains has been deposited recently due to rains," the order said.