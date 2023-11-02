Supreme Court upholds anticipatory bail to Teesta Setalvad in NGO funds case

“On our query, we are informed that even the chargesheet has not been filed. ASG submits that there is an element of lack of cooperation on the part of the respondent, which is why the chargesheet has not been filed. Be that as it may, all that we would like to say at this stage is, respondents (Setalvad and her husband) will cooperate with the investigation as and when they are required to,” the bench said.