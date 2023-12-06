Separation wall with openings provided in Uttarakhand tunnel to help stranded commuters escape: Govt

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said, "In the Silkyara bi-directional tunnel on Dharasu-Yumunotri highway (NH-134), a provision of separation wall has been provided at the centre of the carriageway along with egress openings at an average interval of 565 metres for vehicular crossover and at an average interval of 300 metres for pedestrian cross passage for escape purposes during the emergencies."

Gadkari was asked whether the government has conducted a probe as to why Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) did not build a rescue route, as is the norm in tunnel construction.