Shahi Imam successor: Investiture ceremony underway at Delhi's Jama Masjid

The Jama Masjid, in its official invite for the event issued on Saturday, said, 'You are cordially invited to attend the 'dastarbandi (investiture)' ceremony at the Jama Masjid, where Shahi Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari will declare his son, Maulana Syed Shaban Bukhari, as his successor. This significant event will take place on Sunday, the 25th of February 2024.' Syed Ahmed Bukhari -- the 13th Imam in the line of descent -- is the son of Syed Abdullah Bukhari, the 12th Shahi Imam, who died aged 87 in 2009.