IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batters to watch out for

Ishan Kishan's explosive batting at the top of the order can set the tone for the Mumbai Indians. Kishan's performance will be critical to MI's success in today's game because of his aggressive stroke play.
Quinton de Kock has been in scintillating form and is expected to continue his dream form with the bat.
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the key players for the Mumbai Indians; his ability to anchor the innings and play big shots makes him a must-watch in today's match.
Nicholas Pooran has consistently proven himself as a reliable opener for Lucknow Super Giants. His composed batting and ability to build an innings make him a crucial player for LSG’s game.
Tilak Varma's powerful hitting in the death overs makes him a potent threat in tonight's fixture against LSG.
Published 17 May 2024, 06:13 IST