Smriti Irani announces grants from Nirbhaya Fund for women's hostels in DU

New Delhi: Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday announced a grant from Nirbhaya Fund for women's hostels in Delhi University, according to a statement.

Irani made the announcement while attending the Vikas Bharat Ambassador-Nari Shakti Conclave here at Delhi University north campus.

On demand of several girl students on the occasion, the minister for women and child development and minority affairs announced that funds from the Nirbhaya Fund will be granted for the development and upkeep of the women's hostels, the university statement said.