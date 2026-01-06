<p>New Delhi: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi </a>has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, they said.</p>.<p>It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told <em>PTI</em>, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.</p>.BJP seeks Congress explanation on Sabarimala gold loss case accused meeting Sonia Gandhi.<p>Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025. </p>