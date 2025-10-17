Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

South Asian University sexual assault: Email Id used to send explicit messages to victim was accessed by friend

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on her complaint, in which she alleged that she was sexually assaulted and forced to consume an abortion pill.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 18:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 18:33 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimesexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us