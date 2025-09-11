<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spicejet">SpiceJet</a>'s Kathmandu-bound plane faced a suspected tailpipe fire at the Delhi airport on Thursday and returned to the bay.</p>.<p>The airline said the aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks and no abnormalities were found.</p>.<p>The flight SG041 was being operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.</p>.<p>Sources said the flight, which was scheduled to depart in the morning, was delayed by more than four hours.</p>.Passengers deplaned from Air India's Singapore-bound plane at Delhi airport.<p>"On September 11, 2025, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary safety measure," the airline said in a statement.</p>.<p>In broad terms, a tailpipe is the exhaust pipe of an engine.</p>.<p>The aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks, and no abnormalities were found. The aircraft has since been cleared for operations and will depart shortly, it added.</p>.<p>Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.</p>.<p>A jet engine tailpipe fire, also referred to as an internal fire, occurs within the normal gas flow path of the engine. A tailpipe fire occurs on the ground, specifically during engine start or shutdown, according to information available on the website SKYbrary.</p>