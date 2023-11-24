Spurious ghee factory busted in Delhi, fake labels of Patanjali, Amul seized

Teams of the Dwarka police district investigation and vigilance units conducted a raid on November 19 at Dichaun Kalan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, "During the raid, we found different items for making spurious ghee, and there were two people there, who failed to produce proper documents to run a factory."

The official said during investigation, police learnt that the factory owner's name was Sumit.

He has been booked under provisions of the Copy Rights Act, Vardhan said and added that a search is underway to nab him.