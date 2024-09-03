St Stephen's releases selection list of Christian students after allegation of exceeding quota

New Delhi: Amid a tussle between the Delhi University and St Stephen's College over the selection of candidates for reserved seats, the college has uploaded on its official website the list of Christian students who have been offered admission.

The allocation for admission into any DU programme is made on the university's dedicated portal - Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS). Colleges are required to submit the allocations verified and accepted by them to the university to be upload on the centralised portal.

On Monday, the DU released the list of allocations for Christian candidates in minority colleges, including Jesus and Mary College. For allocations in St Stephen's, another minority institute under the DU, the university said it has identified certain "crucial and alarming aspects" in the list submitted by the college owing to which it could not proceed with the allocations.