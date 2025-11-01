Menu
Substantial decline in AQI due to govt efforts: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also said that pollution data cannot be manipulated or tampered with.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 19:41 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 19:41 IST
